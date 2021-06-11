Would've Left the Industry After Having a Baby: Anita Hassanandani

The actor added that she is doing a few shoots in order to build her social media platforms. "Although I am doing some work, it's mainly the contracts I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being very careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and that person has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen".

Anita and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son Aarav in February this year. Anita is best known for television shows like Kkavyanjali, Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

(With inputs from The Times of India)