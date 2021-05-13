Gal Gadot Called Out For Statement On Israel-Palestine Violence

"I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days," the statement further read.

This led to wide criticism on Twitter with many calling her out for not acknowledging the suffering of Palestinians. Netizens accused her of dehumanizing Palestinians by not even mentioning them in the tweet, and called the statement 'tone-deaf'.