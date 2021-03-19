Woman Accuses Hollywood Actor Armie Hammer of Rape

(Trigger warning: The article talks about sexual assault, rape)
Hollywood star Armie Hammer has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. According to a report by Insider, a 24-year-old woman alleged in a press conference that the actor had raped her violently for several hours four years ago. "I thought he was going to kill me," she said, international news outlets reported.
An Insider report states that Armie Hammer's lawyer has denied the woman's claims, offering explicit text messages sent by her to the actor as proof that all his interactions with the accuser were consensual.
"Armie Hammer raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles... During those four hours, I tried to get away and he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," said the woman, reports the BBC.
She said that she met Mr Hammer on Facebook, fell in love with him and claimed to have dated him for a while. Armie Hammer was married at the time. Los Angeles Police told BBC and The Guardian that Hammer is a suspect in a sexual assault probe.
After the controversy about sexual assault allegations against Hammer and other allegations involving cannibalism surfaced, he stepped down from him role in Shotgun Wedding, co-starring Jennifer Lopez. Soon, he was dropped by his agency, his role in the film Gaslit was recast and estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce. At the time, Armie Hammer told Variety: "I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me."
Published: undefined