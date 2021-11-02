On SRK's Birthday, Here Are Some Witty and Profound Quotes by King Khan Some of Shah Rukh Khan's most profound quotes on his 56th birthday. Quint Entertainment Celebrities Updated: Shah Rukh Khan turns 56. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan is a man of many words. He is known for his witty remarks, funny anecdotes, and charming lines. On his 56th birthday, here’s looking back at a few profound quotes from King Khan.

“Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to the US, the immigration guys kick the star out of my stardom.” Shah Rukh Khan, Actor

“I gave my son and daughter names that could pass for generic ones: Aryan and Suhana. The Khan has been bequeathed by me so they can't really escape it. I pronounce it from my epiglottis when asked by Muslims and throw the Aryan as evidence of their race when non-Muslims enquire. I imagine this will prevent my offspring from receiving unwarranted eviction orders and random fatwas in the future.”

"Beneath the guise of my superstardom, I am an ordinary man. My Islamic stock does not conflict with that of my Hindu wife's. The only disagreements I have with Gauri concern the colour of the walls in our living room and not about the locations of the walls demarcating temples from mosques in India."

"He (Aryan) talks about his ambitions, and where he would like to be one day. But he’s very clear that way. He just wants to be bigger than me and that’s cool."

"I am a Khan, but no stereotyped image is factored into my idea of who I am. Instead, the living of my life has enabled me to be deeply touched by the love of millions of Indians. I have felt this love for the last 20 years regardless of the fact that my community is a minority within the population of India."

Watch the video for more. (Quotes Source: Outlook, Filmfare)