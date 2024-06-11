'Devastated': Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan Condemn Reasi Terror Attack

Actor Priyanka Chopra condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, calling it "heinous" and expressing her devastation.

Other celebrities like Richa Chadha, Preity Zinta, and others also mourned the victims. The attack took place on 9 June and killed nine people and injured thirty-three others as terrorists opened fire on the bus returning to Katra from the Shiv Khori temple.