Priyanka Chopra shares pics of Malti Marie playing with a mannequin on set.

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently began shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff. Taking to Instagram on 5 June, the actor shared some pictures from the set where her daughter Malti Marie accompanied her.

In the pictures, Malti could be seen with Priyanka in her trailer's makeup room, fascinatingly playing with a mannequin placed on the desk. In one of the stories, Malti could be seen scribbling on the mannequin's face.