Priyanka Chopra shares pics of Malti Marie playing with a mannequin on set.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently began shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff. Taking to Instagram on 5 June, the actor shared some pictures from the set where her daughter Malti Marie accompanied her.
In the pictures, Malti could be seen with Priyanka in her trailer's makeup room, fascinatingly playing with a mannequin placed on the desk. In one of the stories, Malti could be seen scribbling on the mannequin's face.
Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "When mm is in the HMU trailer."
"I think Dianne is coming home with us," she added in another story. Have a look:
In another picture, Malti could be seen on the floor, trying to form a knot with a rope. Priyanka captioned the story, "Practicing her sailor knots."
Have a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the action-comedy film Heads of State alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. The actor also announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's feature documentary Born Hungry.
