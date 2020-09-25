Why Anil Kapoor Checks for Pockets After this Goof-up in 'Judaai'

Anil Kapoor recently took to Twitter to react to a hilarious goof-up in his film Judaai, also starring Urmila Matondkar and Sridevi. Journalist-filmmaker S Ramachandran shared a clip from one the film's songs, Mujhe Pyaar Hua, wherein Anil Kapoor takes off his sunglasses to put it in his pocket. While fiddling with his jacket the actor discovers there are no pockets! Tagging Anil Kapoor, Ramachandran tweeted, "No one told my dear friend @AnilKapoor that his jacket had no pocket. I remember laughing in the theatre as well back then".

To which Anil Kapoor has a hilarious comeback. "Since then I always check the pockets before we start shooting", he replied.

Anil Kapoor tweets about the goof-up in Judaai.

Ramachandran's tweet received responses of amusement. Former journalist Naomi Datta tweeted, "Why wouldn't they do a retake? This is gold!".

Times Network's Chief Executive Producer Anupam Srivastava wrote, "Same thought crossed my mind, but I think @AnilKapoor made it look so natural and spontaneous. Anyways, with @UrmilaMatondkar dancing on screen and Anil Kapoor looking lovingly at her, no one would pay attention to anything else".