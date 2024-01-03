Who Is Nupur Shikhare, The Fitness Coach Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Is Marrying?

Born on 17 October 1985, Nupur hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He reportedly completed his primary education at the SD Kataria High School and went on to graduate from the RA Poddar College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.

Nupur is currently a celebrity fitness coach, a consultant, and an athlete. According to reports, he specialises in callisthenic movements. Nupur has also trained Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Nupur and Ira reportedly met during the lockdown in 2020. Nupur was training Ira at the time. Soon, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship on social media. In November 2022, they got engaged amidst their family and friends in Mumbai.

As per reports, Nupur is also a skilled dancer and was once inclined towards filmmaking. Nupur's mother, too, is a professional Kathak dancer who has also trained Sushmita Sen's daughter.

