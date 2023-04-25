Who is Chrisann Pereira, The Actor Arrested in Sharjah in a Drug Smuggling Case?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Who is Chrisann Pereira, The Actor Arrested in Sharjah in a Drug Smuggling Case?

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two people for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira.
Actor Chrisann Pereira was arrested by the Sharjah Police in a drug smuggling case.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two people on charges of framing actor Chrisann Pereira in connection with a drug smuggling case, as per reports. The actor has been in a prison in Sharjah since 1 April.

Who is Chrisann Pereira?

Chrisann has played supporting roles in films such as Sadak 2 and Batla House. She has also been a part of plays like Three Women, Drumroll and Sundays with Chitra. She also starred in a web show titled Thinkistan.

What is the Case About?

Reports stated that a fraudster who identified himself as Ravi approached Chrisann's mother Premila and claimed to be a talent consultant in March. He reportedly told the actor that there's an audition for a web show in Sharjah. Ravi also asked her to carry a trophy in which he had allegedly hidden drugs which subsequently led to her arrest in Sharjah.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the police found out that one Anthony Paul had a fight with Premila and wanted to take revenge. He hatched a plan and included a person who pretended to be Ravi. The police have arrested the accused and are trying to get Chrisann back to India.

