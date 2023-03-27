'Ant-Man' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charges in New York

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charges in New York.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Jonathan Majors, who is known for his roles in Creed III and Ant-Man, was arrested in Manhattan on 25 March, on charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation, according to the media reports.
The actor was arrested during a domestic dispute, as per a statement from the New York Police Department.
A spokesperson for Majors told The Hollywood Reporter, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."
The spokesperson further told the publication that Majors is no longer in police custody and described his relationship with the woman involved only as "domestic."
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the police shared that they received a 911 call from an apartment in Chelsea, where a 33-year-old man was reportedly having a dispute with a 30-year-old woman.
"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital," police added in their statement.
On the work front, Majors has delivered several hits in his career. He was last seen as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As per reports, he is likely to appear in Loki Season 2, later this year.
