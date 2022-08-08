Who is Aarya Walvekar, Winner of Miss India USA 2022?

18-year-old Indian American from Virginia, Aarya Walvekar, has been crowned Miss India USA 2022 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey.

"It has been my childhood dream to see myself on the silver screen and work in films and TV," Aarya, an aspiring actor, said, as per PTI. "Honored to be your Miss India DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) 2022," she wrote on Instagram alongside sharing photos from the competition.