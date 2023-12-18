Join Us On:
Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Nears ₹5 Crore Opening Day Total

Dunki starts Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Dunki Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Nears ₹5 Crore Opening Day Total
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki is all set for a theatrical release. Currently, around 1,44,186 tickets have already been sold for 6394 shows for the opening day of the movie on 21 December, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. This confirms the day 1 collection of at least ₹4.45 crore in India.

The collection is only for the Hindi shows in the 2D format. The film will be competing with Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Ceasefire, which will be released a day later on 22 December.

As per another report, 16000 tickets worth ₹55 lakh have been sold for Salaar's Hindi version. The overall pre-sales are said to be around ₹3 crores after sale of 125.8K tickets.

Dunki, on the other hand, is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. In addition to Shah Rukh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

