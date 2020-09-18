West Bengal Artist Carves Wax Statue of Sushant Singh Rajput

Fans were overjoyed to see a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput.

A sculptor from West Bengal, Sukanto Roy, has carved a wax statue in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. The wax statue of the actor is seen dressed in a white tee and black track pants, paired with a denim jacket. It also bears the actor’s infectious smile.

Speaking to ANI Sukanto Roy said, "I liked him a lot, it is sad that he passed away. I have made this statue for my museum. However, if his family requests for his statue I'll make a new one." Seeing the statue the joy of Sushant's fans knew no bounds.

Roy has also created the wax statue of other celebrated personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Recently fans had signed a petition, asking for a wax statue of the late actor at Madame Tussauds. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on 14 June.