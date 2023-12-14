'We Were Never Friends': Neena Gupta Recalls How She & Jackie Shroff First Met

Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff-starrer Mast Mein Rehne Ka released on Amazon Prime Video on 8 December. The duo, who first shared screen space for the short film Khujli in 2017, spoke to The Quint about how they first met, who their first friends in the industry were and more.

Recalling how she first met Jackie Neena said, "My daughter Masaba hosted her first fashion show around 13 years back. Jackie came for that and since then he has come for every show of Masaba's. We weren't even friends then. But he would never ask for a front-row seat, he would come, watch the show, give his blessings to Masaba and then leave."