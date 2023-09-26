'A Director Abused Me When I Asked Him Why My Lines Were Cut': Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta opens up about the changing face of Hindi film industry.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is all set to premiere on Sony LIV on 27 September. The show, starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Neena Gupta, Naseeruddin Shah, and Lara Dutta, is based on Agatha Christie's crime mystery novel.
The Quint caught up with Vishal and Neena and spoke to them about their show, the changing face of the industry, how OTT has revolutionised content, breaking stereotypes, and more.
Speaking about what has changed in the industry for actors over the years, Neena shared, "What has changed for me today is that I can ask questions. I can say, 'Oh, I didn't like this; let's do something better'. I can say that. But then it is not them; it is me who has the courage to ask today."
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty
