'We Did it': Harnaaz Sandhu Pens Note After Being Crowned Miss Universe 2021

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
India's Harnaaz Sandhu, who was crowned Miss Universe 2021, has taken to Instagram to pen a note after her win. Harnaaz thanked the people in her life who made the historic win possible.
She began her post by saying, "Wahe Guri Ji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Di Fateh." "We did it. I said in my final answer, that I believed in myself and that's why I was on that stage. I also want to mention a few people who believed in me too," Harnaaz wrote in the caption.
She thanked her family and friends, and everyone who "showered me with so much love". Along with the post, Harnaaz shared her first official portraits as Miss Universe.
The 21-year-old model from Chandigarh became the third Indian woman to win the title, and brought home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who won in 2000.
