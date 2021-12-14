'We Did it': Harnaaz Sandhu Pens Note After Being Crowned Miss Universe 2021

She began her post by saying, "Wahe Guri Ji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guru Ji Di Fateh." "We did it. I said in my final answer, that I believed in myself and that's why I was on that stage. I also want to mention a few people who believed in me too," Harnaaz wrote in the caption.

She thanked her family and friends, and everyone who "showered me with so much love". Along with the post, Harnaaz shared her first official portraits as Miss Universe.