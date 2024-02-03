'We Blame AI, But Humans Are The Problem': Shahid Kapoor On Rise In Deepfakes

Shahid Kapoor speaks about the rise in deepfakes.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently promoting their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In a recent interview with India Today, Shahid and Kriti spoke about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a big role in the film's love story.
When asked about the rise in deepfake videos and the worry it's causing, Shahid said that human beings should be blamed for the misuse of AI.
Kriti added, "It is concerning and there are several morphed ones that came out. But there are also AI-generated news anchors which means that we are moving forward really fast. So, an AI partner is possible in coming years.''
The film is all set to hit theatres on 9 February.
