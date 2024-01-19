'Teri Baaton Mein...' Trailer: Shahid-Kriti's Love Story Has a 'Robotic' Twist

The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, unveiled the film's official trailer on Thursday, 18 January. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Shahid and Kriti's "impossible love story" that comes with a unique twist. It begins with Shahid's character falling in love with Kriti. The plot takes an unexpected turn when Shahid's maternal aunt (played by Dimple) enters the picture and reveals that Kriti is a robot.