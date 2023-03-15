Watch: Virat Kohli Dances With Norway Dance Group Quick Style

In the video, we can see, one of the members of the crew is picking up a bat. And he seemingly acts like he doesn't understand what the bat is used for. Virat is soon seen steeping in, attempting to teach him how to hold a bat. However, all of it is soon forgotten when the rest of the crew arrives in the backdrop and Virat starts dancing to the beats of the song 'Ishq.'

The video now has over 2.5 million views on Instagram and is quickly gaining more views by the minute.

The dance group based in Norway went viral on the internet by dancing to Indian music. They are currently on a visit to India. The group became a viral sensation after performing to songs like 'Sadi Galli' and 'Kala Chashma' and others.