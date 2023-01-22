Watch: Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya & KL Rahul's Wedding

Suniel Shetty speaks about Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has confirmed that his daughter, actor Athiya, and cricketer KL Rahul are getting married on Monday, 23 January. After speculations for days, this is the first official confirmation coming from the family. The wedding will take place at the Shetty farmhouse in Khandala and, as per reports, it will be an intimate affair.
On Sunday, Suniel told photojournalists that he will bring the newlyweds out on Monday for photos.
Watch the video:
Athiya and Rahul have been dating for a few years, but they had kept their relationship hush-hush for the longest time. They first appeared together in public during Ahan Shetty’s film, Tadap’s premiere, in 2021. Since then they have been sharing many romantic photographs together on their official Instagram pages.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)