Here's A Glimpse of Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul's Wedding Venue

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are reportedly getting married on 23 January.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are reportedly tying the knot on Monday, 23 January. Ahead of the big day, a video of Suniel's Khandala farmhouse all decked up is doing the rounds on social media.
In a video shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani, a huge pandal can be seen built near the bungalow.
Suniel's Khandala house is built on a hilltop. Last year, he had given a tour of his bungalow on the YouTube show Where the Heart Is.
Coming to Athiya and Rahul, they have been dating for a few years now. While there has been no official confirmation about the wedding, last week KL Rahul’s home in Mumbai was seen getting decked up, leading to speculations.
