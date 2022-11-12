Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts With ‘Baazigar’ Lines as He Wins Award in UAE

On Friday, 11 November, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award as he attended the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at Expo Centre in Sharjah, UAE. In a video shared by the superstar's fanclub, he can be seen saying, "All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.”