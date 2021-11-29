Watch: Salman Khan Visits Sabarmati Ashram, Spins The Charkha

Salman Khan spins the charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Salman Khan is currently in Ahmedabad to promote his movie Antim: The Final Truth, which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a lead role. On Monday, 29 November, Salman paid a visit to Sabarmati Ashram. The actor took a tour of the Hriday Kunj, which was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi till 1930, and even tried his hand at the charkha. Photos and videos of Salman at the ashram have surfaced on social media.
Salman Khan at the Sabarmati Ashram.
Salman at the Sabarmati Ashram.
An ashram official told The Indian Express that Salman could weave out a thread, which is generally difficult for those trying their hands at the charkha for the first time. Khan reportedly wrote in the ashram's visitors' book, “I am so privileged (sic) to come here I absolutely love it its a great honour will neve forget this place ever 1st time on the charka was fun amazing lots of Respect God Bless Gandhiji’s soul the father of the nation hope to visit again when I come back to learn more…”