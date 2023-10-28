Watch: Priyanka Chopra Opens Jio MAMI Film Festival With a Speech

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: Priyanka Chopra Opens Jio MAMI Film Festival With a Speech

Priyanka Chopra is the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.
Published:

Priyanka Chopra Opens Jio MAMI Film Festival With a Speech

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Priyanka Chopra, the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, opened the prestigious event with a rousing speech on cinema. Actors from all across the board attended the event. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sonam Kapoor, many turned heads at the festival.

In her speech she noted, “We would like to acknowledge the pivotal role of women in front of the camera and behind it – we have some of the most amazing women, some of them here tonight, whose contribution to cinema is unparalleled.” 

After delivering her opening speech, the Baajiroa Mastaani actor presented the Excellence in Cinema Award (International) to Italian film director Luca Guadagnino. Reportedly, over 250 films will be screened at the festival, concluding on 5 November.

Kareena on the other hand was present for her premiere of The Bukingham Murders.

