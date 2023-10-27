MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza Arrive
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The Jio MAMI Film Festival kicked off in Mumbai on Friday, 27 October. The opening event was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), with many celebrities in attendance.
Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also the chairperson for the event, arrived in a stunning white dress. Prominent Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi, and Babil Khan, among others, also graced the red carpet at the event.
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a white dress.
Sonam Kapoor chose a black gown for the evening.
Shanaya Kapoor also arrived at the film festival.
Babil Khan also attended the festival.
Tara Sutaria graced the carpet in a stunning golden outfit.
Aditi Rao Hydari arrived with her actor-boyfriend Siddharth.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also graced the event.
Avneet Kaur also attended the film festival.
Jim Sarbh also arrived for the opening event.
Actor Kritika Kamra looked radiant in a golden attire.
Sharvari Wagh and Karan Johar posed together for the paps.
Shweta Tiwari also attended the event.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal arrived together for the festival.
Dia Mirza looked radiant in her golden attire.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)