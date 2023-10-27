In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala

Jio MAMI Film Festival is set to kickstart on Friday, 27 October in Mumbai. The opening event will be held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with many celebrities attending. Actor Priyanka Chopra was also spotted at the Mumbai airport and as the chairperson for the event, she will be seen joining in on the celebrations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Priyanka Chorpa
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD