Pics: Sara Ali Khan, John Cena & Others Arrive For Radhika-Anant's Grand Wedding

The grand wedding of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is being held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on 12 July.
Several Indian and global celebrities, including politicians arrived at the venue to be part of the grand event. Actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, and international stars like John Cena, among others, already marked their attendance at the wedding.
The Ambani family arrived for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.
Mukesh Ambani posed with his son Akash Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani.
Nita Ambani's mother and sister also joined the celebration.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal posed together.
Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim were all smiles for the camera.
Khushi Kapoor was seen in an embroidered green lehenga.
Ananya Panday turned heads in her yellow lehenga.
Ananya's lehenga had "Anant's Brigade" embroidered on it.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa arrived together.
John Cena chose a traditional Indian kurta for the evening.
Jackie Shroff posed with a plant for the shutetrbugs.
Veer Pahariya also arrived for the grand wedding.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrived with his family.
Arjun Kapoor arrived in a golden kurta-pyjama.
Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a blue and golden lehenga.
Vedang Raina was also one of the guests.
Singer Anu Malik arrived with his family.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza looked picture-perfect.
Sanjay Dutt also arrived for Anant-Radhika's wedding.
