First Look: Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in New Biopic 'Michael'

The trailer for the latest Michael Jackson biopic was released on Nov 6.
Jaafar Jackson is the spitting image of his uncle as he makes his film debut alongside actors Miles Teller (Whiplash), Colman Domingo (Euphoria) and singer Nia Long.
From Lionsgate and Universal, the film will follow the making of the King of Pop, from his childhood origins in his family band The Jacksons to his explosive success, memorable performances and public controversies.
Produced by Bohemian Raphsody's Graham King and directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film will feature an original score, with the pop icon's most renowned songs being performed by his nephew.
The biopic, which was originally scheduled to release in April 2025, will release in theatres on April 24 2026.
Watch the trailer here.