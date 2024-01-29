Watch: 'Jiju' Nick Jonas Gets Rousing Welcome During His Performance In India

The Jonas Brothers set the stage on fire at Lollapalooza '24 as they performed for the first time in India. The second edition of the concert took place in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Nick Jonas, married to actor Priyanka Chopra, received a rousing welcome by Mumbaikars. During their performance, the crowd started chanting 'jiju, jiju" when Nick took to the stage.