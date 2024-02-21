Watch: Here's Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani's Love Story

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday, 21 February
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on Wednesday, 21 February in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple who have been dating for around four years made their relationship official on Instagram in 2021. They reportedly met during the lockdown and the rest is history.
As per reports, the newlyweds were neighbours but did not become close till the lockdown happened in 2020. In 2021, they made their relationship official.
Jackky took to Instagram to wish Rahul on birthday and made their relationship Instagram official, he wrote, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my <3."
After which they shared several photos on Instagram. From their holiday photos to visiting temples together - they showcased their love for each other on the gram
The wedding which took place in Goa was attended by Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor and so many more Bollywood celebrities. A performance also took place by Shilpa Shetty and her husband.
After the wedding festivities, the couple finally tied the knot giving a fitting end to their lockdown-romance.
