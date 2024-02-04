Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Share Pics From Their Honeymoon in Indonesia

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Share Pics From Their Honeymoon in Indonesia

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai, and subsequently celebrated their union with a lavish wedding in Udaipur. Recently, Ira delighted fans by sharing pictures from their romantic honeymoon.

"“How was your honeymoon?"I love you @nupur_popeye
One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn’t matter. As long as it’s with you."

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai.

Ira shared pictures from their romantic honeymoon.


Nupur Shikhare was seen doing a headstand many times in the pictures.

Nupur Shikhare doing a headstand. 

They posted many selfie pics. 

Nupur and Ira in another pic. 

