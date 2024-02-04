Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Share Pics From Their Honeymoon in Indonesia
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai, and subsequently celebrated their union with a lavish wedding in Udaipur. Recently, Ira delighted fans by sharing pictures from their romantic honeymoon.
"“How was your honeymoon?"I love you @nupur_popeye
One month, 4 years, underwater, at 3am, upside down, in a squat, anti-climatic, highly-climatic… doesn’t matter. As long as it’s with you."
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot on 3 January in Mumbai.
Ira shared pictures from their romantic honeymoon.
Nupur Shikhare was seen doing a headstand many times in the pictures.
Nupur Shikhare doing a headstand.
They posted many selfie pics.
Nupur and Ira in another pic.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)