Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Vibe to Punjabi Music in India

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are currently in India to attend the International Film Festival in Goa.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas vibe to Punjabi music in India.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are currently in India to attend the 54th International Film Festival in Goa. Ever since the duo arrived in India, they have been sharing a few glimpses of their lives with fans on social media.

In a recent video shared by the actor, the couple can be seen vibing to Punjabi music at the prestigious event. In the video, Ca“Oh India!!!! We love you.”

Have a look at their post here:

Catherine shared another video from her visit to the film festival. She wrote, "On route to the red carpet! International Indian Film Festival, Goa, India!"

Have a look:

Ahead of their arrival in India, Douglas was announced to be honoured with the esteemed Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the festival.

Published: 01 Dec 2023,04:14 PM IST

