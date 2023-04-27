'Washed Hair With Tide, Made Coffee From Toilet Water': Actor Chrisann Pereira

Sharing the letter on Instagram, Chrisann wrote, "Dear Warriors, It took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail. After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes, knowing my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies, and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry."

Thanking her family and friends who supported her in her journey, she went on to add, "You are the real warriors, while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these ‘Mansters’. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared my story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organised crime. We are a great, powerful nation, and I cannot wait to return home."

She concluded her letter by saying, "Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail."

Take a look at her post here: