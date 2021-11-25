Watch: A Day in The Life of an Entertainment Journalist
From early access to films to meeting stars like Sara Ali Khan, here's what an entertainment journalist does.
If you’ve ever wondered what a day in the life of an entertainment journalist looks like, here’s an insider’s view. The day starts with trying to get on a local train, just like almost everyone else in Mumbai. But from then on, every day is different.
For this vlog, the main focus is a private meet-and-greet, where I watched the Atrangi Re trailer before it released. I also got a chance to chat with director Aanand L Rai and actor Sara Ali Khan, who plays Rinku in the film.
Watch the video for a small glimpse into what I do as an entertainment journalist.
