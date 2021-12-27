'Was Worried & Called Salman Khan After News of The Snake Bite': Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra said on Monday, 27 December, that he 'got worried' after hearing the news of Salman Khan being bitten by a snake. Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra said that Salman is like his son.

Dharmendra had posted a clip from Anokha Milan (1972), his first Hindi film with late actor Dilip Kumar on the social media platform on Monday, which also happens to be Salman's birthday. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "@aapkadharam sir Salman Bhai ka birthday wish kardo aap (Please wish Salman Khan on his birthday)."