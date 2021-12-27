‘Tough to Smile Like This After a Snake Bite,’ Salman Khan Greets Paps on B’Day

Salman, on Sunday, was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He was hospitalised but later discharged after treatment.

Giving an update about his health, Salman’s father Salim Khan told News18, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise he is completely fine.”

Salman Khan also celebrated his birthday early on his show Bigg Boss 15 with actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Charan. Alia, Jr NTR, and Ram star in Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR.

Colors TV shared a glimpse into the birthday celebrations on Instagram with the caption, “Party hogi dhamaal jab mil kar banayenge Salman ka birthday khaas. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 9.30pm only on #Colors.”