Was So Confident Ayushmann Would Never Become an Actor: Tahira

Tahira Kashyap gets candid about personal life in her new book 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.'

Ahead of the release of her latest book, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman, Tahira Kashyap spoke to The Quint about her journey so far as a writer and more.

"Writing is something which has been a very big source of joy and bliss and my solace. It's my comfort zone. And I've been doing that ever since I was a kid." Tahira Kashyap

In the book, Tahira mentions a lot of personal anecdotes and details about her relationship with Ayushmann Khurrana. When asked about it, she said:

"There's one part saying of course it has him in the book but what do I do if he was a part of my life? What am I doing to do if the boyfriend that I made out with or the husband that I am living with is this person?" Tahira Kashyap

For more, watch the video! Video Editor: Veeru Mohan