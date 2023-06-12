'Was Ill-Informed': Naseeruddin Shah Apologises For His 'Sindhi Language' Remark

During the promotions of his OTT debut, Taj: Divided By Blood, Shah had reportedly said in one of his interviews, "They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki, and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan."

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, 10 June, the Firaaq actor wrote, "OK OK I apologise to the entire Sindhi speaking population of Pakistan who I seem to have deeply offended by my mistaken opinion. I admit I was ill-informed, but is it necessary to crucify me for that? ‘Let him who is free from…’ as Jesus said. Actually I’m quite enjoying being called ‘ignorant’ and ‘pretend intellectual’ after many years of being mistaken for an intelligent person. It’s quite a change!"

Have a look at his post here: