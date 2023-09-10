'Was Childish': Sunny Deol on His Feud With Shah Rukh Khan After 'Darr'

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol at Gadar 2 success party.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol didn't speak to each other for 16 years after starring together in Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr. However, Shah Rukh recently went to Sunny's house for Gadar 2's success party and the two actors were seen posing with each other. Now, in a conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny spoke about his feud with SRK.
“A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that that should not have happened as that was childishness. Definitely, after that Shah Rukh and I have met each other multiple times. We have talked about films. He watched my film with the whole family, he also called me up.”
As per reports, Sunny was not satisfied with how his character was portrayed in the film. He felt that the antagonist (Rahul Mehra) was glorified, while his character, an Indian Navy officer, was depicted as weak. In an earlier appearance in Aap Ki Adalat Sunny had shared, “I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried to explain that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and physically fit, so how can this boy easily defeat me? He can only defeat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I’m looking at him, then I won’t be considered a commando.”
After the film's release, Shah Rukh and Sunny didn't communicate for 16 years. But recently Sunny shared how Shah Rukh had called to congratulate him after the success of Gadar 2.
