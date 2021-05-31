Was Asked to Praise Contestants: Sunidhi on 'Indian Idol' Row

Speaking about reality shows in general Sunidhi told the publication that platforms like these have become a ticket for music aspirants. "This, in turn, harms the artiste only. One gets recognition and praise overnight because of one's stories, and then the urge to perform better diminishes. Some of them still work hard, but instant fame affects most of them. I wouldn't say it's the contestants' fault, it's the TRPs that put them in such a position".

Sunidhi added that she has judged shows like Dil Hai Hindustani, The Voice and Indian Idol, and she has always said what she felt. "I am ready to express my views today also, but it's upto the makers of a show whether they want those".

The singer further explained that sometimes songs of the contestants are 'doctored'. "Sometimes the songs/recordings of a few singers experience glitches, which are rectified before the episode is telecast".