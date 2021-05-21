Show Only Focuses on Poverty: 'Indian Idol' Winner Abhijeet Sawant

While calling the show out Abhijeet gave his own example. He said when he was a contestant he had forgotten the lyrics of a song and gave up midway. The judges gave him another chance. Abhijeet explained if this had happened in today’s times, the situation would have been milked to add to the drama.

However, Abhijeet had a different approach to the Kishore Kumar special episode, for which judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya were criticised as many perceived their performances as not being upto the mark. Abhijeet said it is unfair to compare any singer with Kishore Kumar as everyone has a distinct style and one is free to pay a tribute in one's own way.

Some time back, host Aditya Narayan had also accepted in an interview that a love story showed on Indian Idol 12 between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal was fake. "We are not denying it's fake, but the audience enjoys it and so do we. They are young people and if something does happen between them, they have our wishes. Last season, when makers played around a love angle between Neha and me, people got offended. They don’t question actors who romance on screen on television serials. Similarly, we are all being entertainers and not our real selves on these shows too", Aditya had said.

