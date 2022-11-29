The Kashmir Files Row: Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi React to Lapid's Remarks

She said, "For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India's story truthfully and objectively."

"Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier. I would like to assure our audience and supporters that 'The Kashmir Files' remains a people's film," she further added.

Sharing her statement on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Here is my official statement to Nadav Lapid. Jai Hind."

Take a look at it here: