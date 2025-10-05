'A Director Told Me I Was Hopeless at Acting': ‘Homebound’ Actor Vishal Jethwa

advertisement
In the latest episode of Tell Me All with The Quint, Vishal Jethwa opened up about the challenging yet rewarding journey from his humble beginnings to Homebound, the insults he bore as an aspiring actor, the challenges he faced being an outsider in the industry, losing his father at a young age, why he wouldn't cast himself in roles if he was a casting director, his fear of doing interviews in English and much more.
A director once told him "acting main tumne h**g diya hai" (you are hopeless in acting).
But instead of giving up, Jethwa persevered and never lost his passion. From starting out as a background dancer at 14 for Rs 500, to losing his father at a young age, to auditioning for Homebound on crutches—the same film that’s now India’s official entry for the 2026 Oscars.
Speaking about feeling like a misfit in his early days in the industry, Vishal said, “there’s a specific language, a specific style—a way of talking and behaving—in Bollywood. I didn’t understand what to do or what not to do.”
Reflecting on what still surprises him about the industry even after a decade, he said, ‘these days, not everyone who looks like a star is actually a star. Many push themselves to be seen as one—the more money you put into it, the better your chances of becoming one. But it doesn’t always work that way."
Speaking English was a fear Vishal had to overcome, especially when doing press for his films.
Reflecting on the start of his career, Jethwa shared how he began as a background dancer at just 14, earning Rs 500 for his first job. Soon after, he started taking acting classes and discovered his natural flair for the craft. His first play was staged at Mira Road station in Mumbai.
Despite his passion and immense talent, Vishal's journey has been anything but easy. Opening up on a time he almost gave up his career, he said, "there was a time when I wasn't getting any work and I broke down to my mother. I thought there was nothing left in me to give as an actor."
Jethwa shared that he was no stranger to feeling lost or under-confident. He credits casting director Shanoo Sharma for recognising his calibre, which led him to his breakout role in Mardaani 2 alongside actor Rani Mukerji.
When asked about working with Mukerji, Jethwa had this to say. "I was very scared initially. Our opposing roles and her level of stardom were both barriers to me in my head. But I learnt so much from working with her."
Vishal also worked with Kajol in Salaam Venky, playing a mother-son duo. Speaking on that experience he shared a heartfelt anecdote on a gift he received from her.
"Revathi (director of Salaam Venky) and Kajol were talking about luxury perfumes. I knew I couldn’t contribute to the conversation, because I used to use Rs 150 deodorant from a chemist. At some point Kajol ma'am asked me which perfume I used and I just said ‘any’. She understood that I didn’t know anything about this."
When the Mardaani 2 actor was asked to reflect on his journey in the industry, he spoke about how he wishes his father—whom he lost at a young age—was still here to see it.
