Anushka's Goofiest Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli: 'Love You in Every State'

Anushka Sharma's goofy birthday post for husband Virat Kohli.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday on 5 November. Taking to social media, his actor-wife Anushka Sharma wished him in the most adorable way. On his special day, the actor shared some of his goofiest pictures on Instagram and penned a special note for him.
In one of the pictures, Virat is standing in a park wearing a yellow hat, as he poses for the camera with his slippers in one hand and shopping bags in the other. In the other photo, he can be seen holding their daughter Vamika, when Anushka catches him off-gaurd for a picture.
Anushka captioned her post, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post Love you in every state and form and way (heart emoji) @virat.kohli."
Virat, who is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup tournament, was quick to react to his wife's adorable post. He commented on the post with some heart emojis and laughing emojis. Besides Anushka, many of Virat's fans also dropped their birthday wishes in the comment section.
Take a look at them here:
Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017, after dating for several years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.
