Virat Kohli and Anuskha Share Their Baby’s First Photo and Name

Prior to the birth of their child, Virat and Anushka had sent out gifts to the paparazzi requesting them to refrain from clicking photographs of their daughter. "We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child," read the note.

After announcing her pregnancy on in August last year, Anushka has been sharing updates with fans on social media, posting snapshots of her fitness routine, herself relaxing on vacation and photos from a maternity photshoot she did for Vogue India shortly before her daughter was born.