Remembering Vinod Khanna, the Man Who Was Bound to Rock the Movies

Next morning, Dharmendra with an endearingly sheepish look, said, “Please do me a favour. Don’t publish everything Vinod said. He’s too outspoken, it’ll only land him in trouble.” Ouch, Dharam saab was right. The VK chat, as transcribed, was sanitised.

“Thank you for the care,” VK sent over a bunch of flowers with a note when the interview appeared. “Drop by when you can. We are neighbours.” That was uncharacteristic of him. I’d rarely seen the softer side of him. Followed informal conversations, off the record, at the end of which he’d criticise me, “You are conditioned. We all are by our environment and circumstances.” Right, I’d laugh in agreement. To contradict him would have been useless, he was a man of unarguable convictions.