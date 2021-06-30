Not Everyone Wants to Rant, Slap: Vidya Balan on Sherni's Feminism

Vidya Balan plays Vidya Vincent in her recent film Sherni, a forest officer who must complete her task while tackling multiple hurdles along the way. The film has been appreciated by critics and audiences, especially for the strong female lead.

In a recent interview, Balan opened up about the idea of feminism portrayed in Sherni and the way Vincent breaks the stereotype of the 'strong female character'. Balan also revealed that she was skeptical about the way she was essaying the role.