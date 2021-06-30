Not Everyone Wants to Rant, Slap: Vidya Balan on Sherni's Feminism

Actor Vidya Balan plays forest officer Vidya Vincent in 'Sherni'
Vidya Balan plays Vidya Vincent in her recent film Sherni, a forest officer who must complete her task while tackling multiple hurdles along the way. The film has been appreciated by critics and audiences, especially for the strong female lead.
In a recent interview, Balan opened up about the idea of feminism portrayed in Sherni and the way Vincent breaks the stereotype of the 'strong female character'. Balan also revealed that she was skeptical about the way she was essaying the role.
"It has been a revelation for me. I was worried that maybe in this effort to be non-reactive, I was not conveying much. That is why I keep saying I owe my performance to Amit Masurkar and I am glad I trusted his conviction completely," she said.
Referring to the 'non-confrontational' character Balan plays in the film, she said, "Like you said, we have also stereotyped the strong woman, no? That’s why I was talking about the reactive culture like everyone has to have a reaction. They have to be aggressive."
Balan added that Vincent's strength comes from the way she 'chooses her battles'. For instance, Vincent deals with her husband and mother-in-law differently. She also uses different tactics when it comes to Bansal (Brijendra Kala) and Nangia (Neeraj Kabi).
Referring to the climax of her film Hamari Adhuri Kahani, she said that many people didn't like the ending where her character walks away but she believes that it was 'empowering' in its own way.
However, Vidya does agree that the need for women to make this distinction in the way they react to situations is frustrating. "I think we judge women far more than we judge men. Maybe men don't get judged at all," she commented.
Vidya theorised that this discrepancy rises from a 'new reality' for women where their battles have changed over time.
"But I guess that’s also because this is a fairly new reality for us where we are not only handling the home and our families but we are also going out and conquering the world. There was only one battle before. The battle of having to keep your man," she told Indian Express.
Sherni is just another film wherein Vidya Balan plays a role that breaks the stereotype of a 'Bollywood heroine'. She has been known to choose films that have unconventional tropes for women, especially women oriented films like Kahaani, Shakuntala Devi, Mission Mangal, and Tumhari Sulu.
Sherni, directed by Amit Masurkar with screenplay by Aastha Tiku, also stars Mukul Chadda, Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala, and others.
