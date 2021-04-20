Exclusive: Karisma Kapoor's Lookalike Has a Message For the Actor

"Sometimes it gets really hard for me because people compare me a lot to Karisma. 'Have you done plastic surgery? Are you using something on your face?' And I am like oh my God! why would I ever do that? I wouldn't go that far. 'Oh! don't smile like that because you are not looking like Karisma then, keep your mouth shut then you look exactly like her', and then they tell me to lose some weight. And I am thinking it's me. Why would I want to change just to look like somebody else?"

Heena Khan, Karisma Kapoor look alike