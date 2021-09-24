Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Sardar Udham to Release on Amazon Prime

Shoojit Sircar's directorial Sardar Udham starring Vickey Kaushal, will release on Amazon Prime Video.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar is set to release on Amazon Prime in October 2021. The film is a biopic about Sardar Udham Singh, the Indian freedom fighter who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
A statement from Amazon Prime described the film as a story of a gallant man who wanted to make sure nobody forgot the casualties of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, India stated, “Continuing a great partnership with Rising Sun Films, We are very proud to present Sardar Udham, a story of courage, bravery and valor from the buried treasures of our history and culture”.
The film's lead actor, Vicky Kaushal, took to Instagram to share the official poster and wrote, “My heart is filled with love as we bring to you the story of a revolutionary. This October, watch SardarUdhamOnPrime.”
Producer Ronnie Lahiri said in a statement, "Two decades worth of research and understanding has been put by the team to present this untold story. Vicky has worked tirelessly to bring out the real essence of Udham Singh's myriad emotions throughout his life's journey."
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Karan Johar's production Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship. Vicky Kaushal also stars in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s comedy drama The Great Indian Family and Shashank Khaitan’s spy film Mr. Lele, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.
In 2019, Vicky Kaushal announced that he is going to essay the character of Indian Field marshal Sam Manekshaw in his upcoming venture Sam Bahadur, which is his second collaboration with Gulzar.
Published: 24 Sep 2021,01:22 PM IST