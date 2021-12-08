Katrina Kaif's Mehendi to be a 'Big Punjabi Event', 20kg Mehendi Sourced: Report

A source told PTI, “Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family." The source added that both sides of the family will be present.

Vicky Kaushal is the son of Bollywood action-director Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. He has a younger brother Sunny who is also an actor. Katrina’s family, including her mother Suzanne Turquotte and siblings Natasha and Isabelle, flew down from London for the celebrations.

"The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It's going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple's special day!" a source told IANS.

A source had said to Bollywood Life that Veena Kaushal is ‘very fond’ of Katrina, adding, “She (Veena) wanted to do something more intimate and special and so she organized a small Ladies Sangeet ceremony just like the typical traditional Punjabi style.” The source added that Vicky’s mother reportedly wanted to give Katrina and her family a glimpse into Punjabi culture.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and playback singer Gurdas Maan are some of the guests attending the wedding. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif haven't said anything about their relationship yet.

